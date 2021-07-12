Trial for man accused of raising funds for overseas terror organisation

A MAN accused of fundraising for an overseas terrorist organisation has been sent forward for trial in Dublin.

Faisullah Nazar, 22, appeared at Dublin District Court today when he was served with a book of evidence by Garda Deirdre Ryan from the Special Detective Unit.

Mr Nazar of Richmond Road, Dublin 9, faces two charges under the Money Laundering Terrorist Financing Act. It is alleged that on May 3, 2018, he unlawfully provided, collected, or received funds, for use by a terrorist group.

The name of the terror organisation was not stated on the charge.

He is also accused of laundering €2,500 in crime proceeds on the same date.

Mr Nazar also faces two counts of sending grossly offensive, obscene or menacing messages by phone on November 26, 2019. These charges are contrary to section 13 of the Post Office (Amendment) Act.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial on indictment which can, on conviction, result in lengthier sentences. Judge Bryan Smyth told the accused that he must notify the prosecution if he intends to use an alibi in his defence.

He acceded to a request from the DPP to grant a return for trial order sending Mr Nazar’s case forward to the Dublin Circuit Court where he will face his next hearing on October 14.

Legal aid was granted and due to the seriousness of the case it will include representation of senior counsel for the defence.

Mr Nazar did not address the court and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

There was no objection to bail.