Trial for landlord accused of threat to kill ex-tenant who asked for deposit back

Niall Cloke is accused of telling the man he would have him shot

A LANDLORD who allegedly threatened to kill a former tenant after he asked for his deposit back has been sent for trial.

Niall Cloke (49) is accused of telling the ex-tenant he would pay €5,000 to get him shot, and he would be returning to his country “either walking or in a box”.

Mr Cloke faces trial by judge and jury after he was served with a book of evidence when he appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Cloke, of Wheatfield Grove in Clondalkin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the man on November 11, 2019.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit

Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Cloke the formal alibi caution.

A defence solicitor and one junior counsel were assigned on free legal aid.

An application by his legal team for a second senior counsel was made “due to the seriousness of the charge”, but Judge Jones deferred that application to the circuit court.

Mr Cloke was remanded on bail to appear before the circuit court in October.

The DPP had directed summary trial in the district court but jurisdiction was refused.

Outlining the allegation, Sergeant Walter Sweeney previously said the alleged victim made a complaint to gardaí that the accused had made threats to him.

He said this happened during a telephone conversation about the return of a deposit.

It was alleged the accused “threatened to get a gun and put a bullet in his head”, Sgt Sweeney said.

Mr Cloke told the former tenant he would “pay a sum of €5,000 to get him shot and that the injured party would return to Romania either walking or in a box”, Sgt Sweeney alleged.

According to gardaí, the conversation was on loudspeaker on the alleged victim’s phone and video-recorded.