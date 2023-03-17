| 8.4°C Dublin

Trial for apartment assault accused

Kallan Hagarty (24) accused of seriously assaulting another individual has been sent forward for jury trial. Expand

Kallan Hagarty (24) accused of seriously assaulting another individual has been sent forward for jury trial.

Eimear Cotter

A young man accused of seriously assaulting another individual during an incident in an apartment has been sent forward for jury trial.

Kallan Hagarty (24) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Swords District Court.

