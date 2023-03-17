Trial for apartment assault accused

A young man accused of seriously assaulting another individual during an incident in an apartment has been sent forward for jury trial.
Kallan Hagarty (24) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Swords District Court.
The accused, with an address at Panoramic Tower, Hay Currie Street in London, is charged with seriously assaulting another male at Tower Hall, Main Street in Swords on October 21, 2022.
A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
Judge Dermot Dempsey gave the accused the formal alibi caution. The judge was told that there was no legal aid application at this time.
Mr Hagarty was remanded on bail in his own bond of €2,000, of which €1,000 was a cash lodgement. As part of his bail conditions, Mr Hagarty has also provided a mobile phone number and email address to gardaí.
Mr Hagarty has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charge. He was remanded on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice in two weeks.