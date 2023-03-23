Trial for alleged would-be burglar accused of causing €7,000 of damage to cables

A man accused of attempted burglary and damaging electronic cables valued at more than €7,000 has been sent forward for jury trial.

Darren Foster (43) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Swords District Court.

The accused, with addresses in Finglas and in Folkestone, Kent, in the UK, is charged with criminal damage to Eircom cables at Hampton Street in Balbriggan on October 3, 2022.

Mr Foster is further accused of attempted burglary at Costcutter, Hampton Street in Balbriggan, on the same date.

State solicitor Mairead White said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey gave Mr Foster the formal alibi caution. The judge also ordered that a videocopy of an interview gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

The court heard that Mr Foster was not making an application for legal aid at this stage, but will make an application before the circuit court.

Mr Foster has not yet indicated how he intends to plead.