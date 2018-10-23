Trial date set for two teenage boys accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel

A date has been set for the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel.

The 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named because they are minors, are charged with the murder of the 14-year-old girl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Dublin on May 14 this year.

The schoolgirl’s body was discovered last May at a disused farmhouse, three days after she was reported missing.

Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, said the State was seeking a joint trial and to have the case heard "sooner rather than later".

The Central Criminal Court heard that there is a lot of CCTV and forensic evidence in the case, which is due to last over four weeks.

The two accused, who are on bail, appeared at this morning's brief hearing along with their family members.

Mr Justice Michael White has set April 29, 2019 as the date for their trial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

