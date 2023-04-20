| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

breaking Trial date set for Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Jessica Magee

A trial date has been set at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court later this year for an Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor.

The man in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of three charges of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at unknown locations in Dublin on dates in 2010 and early 2011.

Most Watched

Privacy