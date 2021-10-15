Trespasser who ‘wandered’ on to property avoids jail

A TRESPASSER who kicked the front door of a private home had simply “wandered into a place he shouldn’t have been”, a court has heard.

Keith Kelly (46) was heading home at the time, and did not really remember what had happened.

Judge Gerard Jones imposed a four-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, admitted trespass at Newcastle Road in Lucan on October 16, 2019.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said gardaí were on mobile patrol shortly before 8pm when they received a call about a man on a property at Newcastle Road. Sgt Callaghan said Kelly kicked the front door and tried to open it.

He also tried to open a side door to the house and the victim’s vehicle.

The court heard that Kelly had 74 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said that Kelly was heading home at the time and did not really remember what had happened.

Mr Hanahoe said this was a case of the defendant “wandering into a place he shouldn’t have been”.

The solicitor said that Kelly, who was on social welfare, had had a difficult life and had struggled with drug addiction.

At the time of this incident, Kelly was homeless but he had since returned to the family home and was helping to care for his father, who was ill.

Mr Hanahoe said the defendant was now off all drugs, and was looking better than he had in 15 years.