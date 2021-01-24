Traveller bride-to-be awarded €15,000 after hotel found to have discriminated against her

A bride-to-be has been awarded €15,000 after the Workplace Relations Commission found a hotel discriminated against her when its staff learned she was a Traveller.

The woman successfully argued that she had been given the cold shoulder by the unnamed hotel and treated dismissively when staff learned that she is a member of the Travelling community and refused to engage with her further, thus preventing her from making a booking for her wedding reception.

Despite informing the hotel that she “absolutely loved” the venue, she argued that her treatment by its staff left her feeling “devastated, humiliated and like a second-class citizen”.

According to evidence presented at the hearing, the bride-to-be emailed the hotel in July 2019 to see about it hosting the wedding reception.

The hotel’s wedding coordinator responded with an invitation for her to attend a wedding showcase at the hotel the following day.

The woman said that when she was waiting to speak to the coordinator, other staff were looking at her. When she eventually spoke with the coordinator she was not given a tour of the venue despite another couple being given a full tour of the facilities. She described her interaction with the coordinator as “aloof and rushed”.

Despite emailing the hotel seeking dates for the reception, the woman said she got no response to her initial email or subsequent emails.

She filed a formal complaint under the Equal Status Acts 2000-2015 in October, 2019 seeking an explanation from the hotel as to why it did not respond to her queries over a possible date for the reception.

Later that month, she received an email from the wedding coordinator in which she apologised for the delayed response “and indicated that there seemed to have been a misunderstanding as she (Ms A) was waiting to hear from the complainant following their initial meeting on 21 July 2019”.

The bride-to-be argued that she and others with her at the wedding showcase are “readily identifiable as members of the Traveller Community".

She also argued that her surname is common among Travellers and that the town where she resides has the highest proportional Traveller population in the State.

The hotel, as respondent, did not provide any response to the bride-to-be’s complaint or engage with the WRC. It also failed to attend an oral hearing on the matter, the WRC found.

In conclusion, WRC adjudicator Ray Flaherty ruled: ”The evidence clearly shows that the disengagement coincided with (the coordinator) being made aware of the complainant’s surname on the morning of 21 July 2019, some hours in advance of the complainant’s attendance at the wedding showcase.”

“Having carefully reviewed and considered all of the evidence adduced, I find there to be no other plausible or logical explanation for this disengagement other than the fact that the complainant was a member of the Traveller community. Consequently, I find that the complainant has established, not just a prima facie case of discrimination, but a strong and valid claim that she was discriminated against on the grounds of her membership of the Traveller community.”

Mr Flaherty awarded the woman €15,000 in compensation.

Speaking after the decision, the bride-to-be said: “It is a very satisfying feeling, that we as Irish Travellers do matter, and deserve to be treated with respect and dignity as is a human right afforded to all citizens of Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Christopher McCann, solicitor with the Free Legal Aid Centre’s (FLAC) Traveller Legal Service which acted on the woman’s behalf, said: ‘We are very pleased with the outcome. Our client was subjected to humiliating treatment by the hotel in question. This decision demonstrates that those engaging in commercial life stand to be penalized if they deny their goods or services to Travellers.’

Eilis Barry, the organisation’s CEO said: ‘What we at FLAC witness through our dedicated Traveller Legal Service is that many Travellers experience great difficulties when it comes to booking venues to celebrate the important events of their lives like weddings, holy communions and funerals.

"The decision by the WRC shows that this kind of practice, which essentially amounts to a kind of social apartheid, will not be tolerated.”

