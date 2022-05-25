Trainer Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore in multi-million euro lawsuit over banned substance

Leading trainer Aidan O’Brien and stud farm Coolmore are among a group of plaintiffs which have issued legal proceedings over the presence of a banned substance in contaminated horse feed.

The multi-million euro lawsuit has been initiated in the High Court against equine products producer Glanbia Foods Ireland Limited.

It comes after the champion trainer’s runners could not take part in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Paris in October 2020 due to positive test results from a French laboratory for the prohibited performance enhancing substance Zilpaterol.

Traces of the substance were linked to a contaminated batch of the Gain Equine Feed product.

Mr O’Brien, his son and fellow trainer Donnacha, and eight companies linked to Coolmore and its sister facility Ballydoyle issued the proceedings on Monday.

The plaintiffs are being represented by leading corporate law firm Mason Hayes & Curran.

In total some 11 horses trained at Ballydoyle were forced out of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting.

Although details of the case have yet to be aired, the High Court previously heard Glanbia Foods Ireland was facing claims from customers amounting to more than €4m.

When various other costs and loss of profit were taken into account, it said it was facing a loss of just over €9m.

The case is the second set of legal proceedings to be issued in Ireland over the controversy.

In March, the Kilkenny-based firm, which trades as Glanbia Agribusiness and is 100pc owned by Glanbia Co-Op, sued ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland Ltd over the supply of molasses products which it claims contained Zipaterol.

The substance is used generally to increase the daily live weight gain of livestock and the efficiency of feeding them. It is banned by the EU.

The company told the court that as a result of its investigations the source of the contamination was identified as molasses and a recall of the affected batches was initiated.

ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland did not object to admission to the fast track commercial division of the court.

The latest litigation had long been expected in racing circles given the impact it had on the Ballydoyle horses’ participation at Longchamp.

A spokesman for Coolmore said: “The matter is the subject of ongoing court proceedings and therefore we cannot comment.”