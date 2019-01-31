A trainee make-up artist who stole two bottles of wine and was caught with a small amount of cannabis had "lost her way" for a while, a court has heard.

A trainee make-up artist who stole two bottles of wine and was caught with a small amount of cannabis had "lost her way" for a while, a court has heard.

Trainee make-up artist caught stealing wine had 'lost her way', court hears

Claire Thompson (19) had been drinking with friends and she "foolishly" decided to steal the alcohol.

Judge Miriam Walsh fined Thompson €150, and struck out the drugs matter after the defendant donated €50 to St Vincent de Paul.

The defendant, of Highfield Downs, Swords, admitted two counts of theft as well as possession of a small amount of cannabis when she appeared before Swords District Court.

Sgt Anthony McNulty told the court that Thompson entered SuperValu in the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords last July 11 and took a bottle of wine from the off-licence. The property was not recovered.

Hardened

Sgt McNulty said Thompson took a second bottle of wine from SuperValu just over a month later.

This time she was stopped by security staff and the property was recovered.

She was also found with a small amount of cannabis worth €10 on her.

The court heard that Thompson had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Fiona D'Arcy said Thompson was "not a hardened criminal".

She said the defendant was not working at the time of these offences, was struggling financially and had "somewhat lost her way".

In relation to the thefts, Ms D'Arcy said Thompson had been drinking with friends and had behaved foolishly.

The solicitor said Thompson did not have a problem with drink or with cannabis.

She said Thompson was due to start a make-up course shortly and hoped to make a career for herself in this area.

Herald