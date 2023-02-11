| 7.6°C Dublin

Train station rough sleeper became money mule in €8,852 fraud

Man allowed his bank account to be used in return for €1,000

Brandon Gorman outside court. Photo: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie Expand

Brandon Gorman outside court. Photo: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie

Andrew Phelan

A money mule who helped invoice scammers launder more than €8,000 had been approached while he was homeless and sleeping rough in a train station.

Brandon Gorman’s “vulnerability and weakness” were “spotted” by the fraudsters when he agreed to let them use his bank account.

