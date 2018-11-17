'Tragic case' of gay couple hinges on claims of abuse
The case of a pensioner accused of murdering his partner is about the "fundamental human right" of a person to "defend themselves from attack", his counsel has told a jury.
Closing statements have been heard in the trial of Desmond 'Des' Duffy (70).
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Related Content
- 'I lost partner of 36 years, I'll never get over it,' says murder accused in trial
- Murder accused 'covered up' decades of abuse by partner, court hears
- Accused is a big soft teddy bear, murder trial is told