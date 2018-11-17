'Tragic case' of gay couple hinges on claims of abuse

Independent.ie

The case of a pensioner accused of murdering his partner is about the "fundamental human right" of a person to "defend themselves from attack", his counsel has told a jury.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/tragic-case-of-gay-couple-hinges-on-claims-of-abuse-37537509.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37537527.ece/85685/AUTOCROP/h342/Desmond%20Duffy%2002%20Read-Only.jpg