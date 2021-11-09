Traffic job ‘is waiting for drug driver when he gets out of jail’

A CANNABIS dealer arrested for driving dangerously and under the influence of drugs has a job in traffic management waiting for him when he gets out of prison, a court has heard.

Craig Doyle (21) was arrested after he led gardaí on a road chase in west Dublin, before being separately caught dealing drugs on the banks of the Royal Canal.

Judge Colm Roberts jailed him for two months, banned him from driving for four years and imposed a series of fines.

He was also given a concurrent three-month suspended sentence.

Doyle, of The Paddocks Way, Lucan, pleaded guilty to dangerous, uninsured and drug driving, as well as possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court that on the night of March 17, 2020, gardaí attempted to stop a car being driven by Doyle in Clondalkin.

He failed to stop and a five-minute pursuit ensued, during which Doyle drove dangerously, the wrong way around a number of roundabouts before coming to a stop after mounting a kerb and damaging a number of tyres.

He was arrested and brought to Clondalkin garda station, where he provided a blood sample.

He had no insurance or driving licence.

On May 2, 2021, gardaí had the accused under surveillance on the Grand Canal banks in Clondalkin when they saw him walking down a ditch and taking out a ziplock bag that was concealed in a hole in the ground.

He gave something to a man, receiving money for it.

When he was arrested he had six deals of cannabis worth over €400, and €160 of ecstasy.

On May 10, he was stopped again and found with €1,100 of cannabis.

Doyle had one previous conviction and was in custody when he appeared in court.

Doyle’s uncle had just died, it was a difficult period for him and he developed addiction issues at the time, his solicitor Catherine Dowling said.

She told the court it was his first time in custody and it had been a shock to him.

He was now making attempts to get his life back on track, his partner was pregnant and Doyle had a job waiting for him in road traffic management on release.

Ms Dowling explained that a driving licence was not required for the job.