Trade between Anglo and ILP during crisis was like 'giving cash out with one hand and taking it back with the other', court hears

A MULTI-billion euro trade between Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Life and Permanent during the 2008 financial crisis was like “giving cash out with one hand and taking it back with the other,” a jury has been told.

Former ILP executive Breffni Byrne said, as result, the transaction would have had no effect on liquidity.

Mr Byrne was giving evidence today in the trial of Anglo’s former CEO, David Drumm. Mr Drumm (51) is pleading not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to conspiring to defraud by dishonestly creating the impression that Anglo's customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were in September 2008.

He is alleged to have conspired with Anglo’s former Finance Director Willie McAteer and head of Capital Markets John Bowe, as well as Irish Life and Permanent’s then-CEO, Denis Casey, and others. The case centres on a series of interbank deposits which circulated between Anglo and ILP.

The transfers were routed through Irish Life Assurance (ILA), returning to Anglo where they were then treated as customer deposits, which are a better indicator of a bank’s health. Mr Drumm also denies false accounting, by providing misleading information to the market.

Mr Byrne told Paul O’Higgins SC, prosecuting, that he was a non executive director of ILP and chairman of the audit committee at the time. In early 2008, the financial climate was very difficult because of the global banking crisis and banks were finding it difficult to get funding from the market to balance their books. There were regular meetings between top ILP management and the Financial Regulator and these increased significantly at the time because of the crisis, Mr Byrne said.

Mr O’Higgins asked if he had been aware of a transaction at the end of March 2008 whereby Anglo placed €1bn on deposit with ILP and ILP in turn deposited €750m with Anglo.

“I was not specifically aware of that transaction at the time, I only became aware of it the following February,” Mr Byrne said.

He would have been aware there were funding transactions taking place between ILP and other institutions at that time. Mr Byrne said “normal” funding transactions would not normally come before the audit committee and the board, but if a transaction was unusual because of its size or nature “you would expect it to come before the board.”

The March transaction was “unusual” not because of its amount but because of its nature, he continued. There was a €3.4bn transaction in June 2008 with Anglo which Mr Byrne described as a “normal repo transaction.” The jury has heard a repo is an agreement to sell and repurchase bonds.

In this case, ILP gave mortgages to Anglo, getting cash in exchange for a short period, Mr Byrne said. Asked about the €7.2bn end of September transaction with Anglo, he told the jury the audit committee and board “heard to full story of it” on February 12, 2009. “There had been something in the paper about it the previous week and I had heard something at the end of January that a transaction had taken place but we only got the full facts on February 12,” he said.

Asked if he or the board knew anything about the transaction before that, he said: “No, absolutely not.” “I would have regarded that as an unusual transaction both because of its size and its nature, it was a cash for cash transaction,” he said. Mr O’Higgins said there had been a disagreement between the two institutions about whether there was a right of set off available for the transaction.

Mr Byrne said ILP took the view that the transaction should be netted while Anglo took the view that it should not. Mr O’Higgins asked if he would have expected the September transactions to have come before the audit committee. “I would expect them to be discussed and disclosed to the audit committee in advance of them taking place because of their size and nature,” Mr Byrne said.

In cross examination, he agreed with Brendan Grehan SC, defending, that they were “extraordinary times” in the financial world. He agreed that the Central Bank had taken the view that Irish financial institutions should support each other in the face of the “unprecedented threat” from the credit crisis. The shorthand for this which Denis Casey passed on to him was the “so-called green jersey agenda.” ILP had disclosed it had borrowed from the European Central Bank and Mr Grehan asked if the Irish Central Bank had been unhappy at this disclosure as the ECB was a “lender of last resort” it could be seen as a sign of weakness.

Mr Byrne said “that would have been their perception” and the Central Bank would rather ILP diversified its funding and take less from the ECB. He agreed with Mr Grehan that confidence mattered and if a bank was thought of as weak, that could translate into reality. Mr Grehan said his understanding of the repo transaction with Anglo was that it was done solely to have a situation where ILP would be able to say €3.4bn was got from the market rather than the ECB. Mr Byrne agreed that instead of going to the ECB the repo transaction was done with Anglo.

In re-examination, Mr O’Higgins asked if the September transaction had any effect on liquidity. “I wouldn’t have thought so because you were giving cash out with one hand and taking it back with the other so you were ending up in a net position,” Mr Byrne said. Later, evidence was given by Colm O’Neill, then Chief Investment Officer at Irish Life Investment Managers.

Mary Rose Gearty, prosecuting, led him through his statement to gardai and chains of emails relating to the mechanics of the transactions were shown to the jury. The court also heard a tape recording to a phone call between Mr O’Neill, other ILIM officials and ILP liquidity manager Paul Kane. During the call, Mr Kane said: “I don’t have anybody higher than me here,” to which Mr O’Neill replied, to laughter: “If you try God.” “Well, I have been known to go to the devil, so it would be a new direction for me,” Mr Kane joked. “I don’t think God is listening to me at the moment.”

Those on the call then discussed what had happened the previous day, when a STG£978m transaction with Anglo had been delayed. Mr Kane said the money “did eventually come in and they apologised profusely.” Anglo was “looking to do €1bn today” and Mr Kane asked Mr O’Neill if ILIM was happy to run with that. “Yeah,” Mr O’Neill replied on the call. The jury was shown an e-mail from Mr Kane in which he stated that Anglo had agreed to net the payments.

“Is it your recollection that the payments were netted eventually?” Ms Gearty asked. “That is my recollection,” Mr O’Neill relied. The trial continues before a jury and Judge Karen O’Connor.

