Friends recalled Galway woman as being devoted to farm before family problems struck

Michael Scott (58) at the Central Criminal Court. He was found guilty of the manslaughter of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway in 2018. Photo: Collins Courts

The toxic relationship between farmer Michael Scott and his elderly aunt, Chrissie Treacy, was building steadily before she was struck by a teleporter while Scott was reversing in her yard. The jury deemed it was an act of “gross negligence”.