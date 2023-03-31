Toxic relationship with tensions over land and missing dog just before Chrissie Treacy was killed by nephew Michael Scott

The toxic relationship between farmer Michael Scott and his elderly aunt, Chrissie Treacy, was building steadily before she was struck by a teleporter while Scott was reversing in her yard. The jury deemed it was an act of “gross negligence”.

The panel of six men and six women ultimately did not accept the prosecution’s case that Scott had deliberately knocked down Chrissie Treacy (76) in an act of murder “out of a sense of entitlement and for revenge”. Instead they found the Galway farmer guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In interviews, Scott told gardaí that his relationship with Chrissie was “fine” and that he gave a “deaf ear” to solicitors’ letters looking to partition the land they jointly owned because he didn’t know how the land could be divided.

He described Chrissie as “decent” and said: “She would let you know who was boss. She could eat the head off you and then have you in for a cup of tea.”

But an entirely different picture was painted by witnesses in this murder trial, who spoke of a vulnerable woman living on her own, isolated from Scott and his children who used to drop in for apple tart but no longer came to visit; and fearful after a long campaign of intimidation which included the sudden disappearance of her beloved old terrier dog Bradley.

During a pre-trial hearing without the jury present, prosecution counsel Dean Kelly SC told the court that following Bradley’s disappearance in February 2018, about two months before she died, Chrissie told the entire community that her dog was gone, squarely blaming Scott.

Days after his disappearance, she told her friend Regina Donohue that Scott asked her: “What would it be worth to you to get the dog back?”

Ms Donohue was not allowed to tell the jury about the question, because the trial judge ruled as inadmissible the hearsay statements of the deceased. Those who visited Chrissie in her final months describe a woman who was at her wits’ end.

“One of the last times I saw her she was in a pitiful state,” said a friend. “She had on her lap a bag of holy pictures and prayers and it was well worn – she was fingering it the whole time. She was very nervous.”

Life was not always like that. There had been “golden years” for the Treacy family – known locally in East Galway as the “Trassies”.

They were a hugely respected farming family which consisted of their parents and four children Chrissie, her two brothers Michael and Willie, and a sister Maureen – Michael Scott’s mother, who died tragically in her 40s.

Friends say Chrissie was devoted to her life on the farm and placed it above all else.

One friend said: “Even in her youth, Chrissie worked at home on the farm milking cows for her father. As Chrissie grew up she became more and more imprinted with the farm you could say. It very much became the focus of her life in that I don’t think she ever worked outside of the family farm.”

She was engaged to a man at one point, but a friend said ultimately she couldn’t be with him because she couldn’t imagine her life beyond the farm.

“He was a good guy by all accounts but she made a choice not to marry him and returned the ring by post. She discovered at a young age that her calling was to milk cows and be with her animals on the home farm.”

When her parents died, Chrissie, Michael and Willie continued to live in the family home in Derryhiney, Portumna, Co Galway, with its farm of 120 acres of prime quality land stretching down to the Shannon’s banks, three kilometres from Portumna bridge.

Their holding was lucrative and well-run, and Chrissie had won multiple awards for the quality of her milk, as well as caring for her cows, her “suck calves”, her geese and her lambs. They were “good farmers, by God”, Scott had told gardaí, “ahead of their time”.

Chrissie’s had been a “rich life”, one friend insisted. “People may think she had an insular life on the farm with the animals but it was her first love.”

The Treacys were very sociable. For years, they accepted young trainee farmers onto their farm to gain invaluable work experience and would maintain the friendship.

In the end, Chrissie would end up making one such former trainee, Regina Donohue, the sole beneficiary of her will.

The vehemence felt by Scott towards Ms Donohue emerged when on the first day that Ms Donohue gave evidence during the trial, Scott called her a “c**t” as she was walked past him on leaving the witness box. The jury was unaware of this incident and Ms Justice Caroline Biggs told Scott that it was “disgraceful” and that he should be ashamed of himself.

The Treacy family were renowned for their legendary card games of 25 in their house every Friday night.

“It became almost internationally famous. It was a religious event. Chrissie would have tables of food laid out,” said the friend. “I call it a card game but it was more like a war. They took it very seriously.

“They would all be the best of friends afterwards. They would play silently and the next thing there would be an outburst ‘Oh you had that card’. But all was forgiven and forgotten when they laid down their cards.”

As Willie and Michael Treacy never married, one friend said Chrissie cared for them like a mother, and had been happy to do so.

“People can look at it as a sad life but it was a very full life. She was very happy. She had a very stimulating and active social life. They had a great life down there. They were golden years.”

That Chrissie was a popular member of her community was patently clear from the way that multiple witnesses throughout the trial spoke fondly of her.

Her carer Ann Keavney recalled her “good sense of humour and a good turn of phrase”.

And Regina Donohue remembered her friend’s good-natured grumbling about the “mouldy biscuits” she would buy for her in Aldi.

In the court for the verdict yesterday were a small and faithful band of neighbours, past and present, from the east Galway area, keeping a watchful vigil.

One woman explained she had known the “Trassies” many years back and had spent happy times in their house. “They were great people,” she said, adding: “There are none of them left now and that’s why I’m here.”

Another woman wore a lilac jumper in court, in a quiet tribute to Chrissie because “she was wearing lilac that day”.

It was after the loss of Michael in 2003, and then Willie in 2009, that Chrissie began to suffer from depression for the first time in her life. She would get spells of anxiety and become fearful of death from time, the trial heard.

In an anniversary notice for her brothers posted in the Connacht Tribune in 2012, she had chosen the verse: “A gentle breeze is blowing, On a quiet and peaceful grave, Where the ones we lost is resting, And can never be replaced. Thank you for the things you did, Before we had to part, Thank you for the memories, We carry in our hearts.”

Amid Chrissie’s loneliness and grief, fresh trouble arose.

Willie had died suddenly, without leaving a will, and so the 140-acre farm at Derryhiney was left to Chrissie and to Scott and his siblings, with whom he had organised some arrangement, together with another 40 acres at Kiltormer owned by Chrissie, which she rented to Scott.

This meant that Chrissie and Scott were now joint owners and “tenants in common” at Derryhiney. It meant that the farm was not partitioned and neither one owned specific lots or fields, but that “every blade of grass was held at 50pc each”, as her solicitor Brendan Hyland explained to the court.

For a time, things were harmonious, while Scott farmed the entirety of the farm, renting Ms Treacy’s portion for a rent of €6,000.

In November 2017, Chrissie called Mr Hyland saying Michael Scott’s lease on her half of the land at Derryhiney had expired and she wanted to “regularise matters”. She said that Scott was “anxious for a new lease” and if he couldn’t get the lease, it would create difficulties for him and his dairy business.

Mr Hyland asked agricultural adviser and auctioneer Declan McHugh to value the land because Mr Hyland felt there was a “gross undervalue” in what was being paid. A short time later Mr Hyland received a call from Chrissie’s phone but when he took up the call Michael Scott was on the other end.

“That surprised me,” he said. “The only thing I could presume was he was in her kitchen.

“I was very concerned about her, that a lot of pressure was being put on her. I knew her, she was a very kind lady and quiet, an inoffensive person, living on her own and she was very vulnerable.”

By December 2017, Mr Hyland spoke of Chrissie being under “enormous stress” and being subject to threats and intimidation by Scott.

When later that same month, they received a valuation from Mr McHugh which showed that she should have been receiving €13,000 rent for the land rather than €6,000, Chrissie made her decision – informing Scott that she wanted the land partitioned. One week later Scott’s solicitor wrote back saying he would not agree to the partition, but would offer an increased rent of €8,000 per year.

Agricultural adviser Declan McHugh told the trial Scott was facing “massive problems” and “huge financial implications” if he lost 50pc of his total holding which could force him into a herd reduction as well as reducing the amount he could claim from the EU single farm payment.

Meanwhile, Chrissie’s carers told of the heat being mysteriously switched off on a bitterly cold day, of the electricity “tripping”, of an “obstacle course” of steel girders left outside her back door.

They could no longer access the milking parlour to fill a jug of milk for Chrissie; Scott was allowing cows up the “good road” to the house, while Regina Donohue told of being run off the road by Scott’s car.

Chrissie got the information updated for the panic button she wore around her neck, so that Scott was no longer the first contact, choosing Regina Donohue instead.

Sergeant Gerard Cleary told the trial that about six weeks before Ms Treacy died, Scott came to Portumna garda station and became upset while telling him that he would have to “give up the cows” because Ms Treacy was being unreasonable.

The sergeant said: “He asked me to have a word with her. I advised him that I wouldn’t be having a word with Chrissie on his behalf and I advised him to go to Derryhiney and show a bit of kindness to Chrissie and if he was good to her, it would work out OK for him.”

On April 25, two days before Chrissie’s death, she received a letter from Scott’s solicitor expressing relief that the dispute had been resolved and that a new lease could be drawn up.

However, her solicitor was adamant this was not true and the following day, Mr McHugh posted the letter to Michael Scott’s home address asking him not to include portions of the land at Derryhiney in his single farm payment application for 2018. By the next day, Chrissie was dead.