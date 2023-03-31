| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Toxic relationship with tensions over land and missing dog just before Chrissie Treacy was killed by nephew Michael Scott

Friends recalled Galway woman as being devoted to farm before family problems struck

Michael Scott (58) at the Central Criminal Court. He was found guilty of the manslaughter of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway in 2018. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Michael Scott (58) at the Central Criminal Court. He was found guilty of the manslaughter of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway in 2018. Photo: Collins Courts

Michael Scott (58) at the Central Criminal Court. He was found guilty of the manslaughter of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway in 2018. Photo: Collins Courts

Michael Scott (58) at the Central Criminal Court. He was found guilty of the manslaughter of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway in 2018. Photo: Collins Courts

Nicola Anderson and Eavan Murray

The toxic relationship between farmer Michael Scott and his elderly aunt, Chrissie Treacy, was building steadily before she was struck by a teleporter while Scott was reversing in her yard. The jury deemed it was an act of “gross negligence”.

The panel of six men and six women ultimately did not accept the prosecution’s case that Scott had deliberately knocked down Chrissie Treacy (76) in an act of murder “out of a sense of entitlement and for revenge”. Instead they found the Galway farmer guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Most Watched

Privacy