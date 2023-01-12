| 7.6°C Dublin

Tow truck worker cleared of writing ‘rat’ on book of condolences for garda Colm Horkan

Eimear Cotter

A TOW truck worker has been cleared of writing "rat" in a book of condolences for the late garda, Detective Colm Horkan, claiming that gardaí are out to get him.

Jason Hennessy (26) says he is dyslexic and cannot read, and was insistent he did not damage the condolences book for Gda Horkan, who died in a shooting incident in Castlerea, Co Roscommon in June 2020.

