Touts, rats and death threats:' Dirtiest trial ever' was marked by 'outrageous' campaign to intimidate the witnesses'

A campaign of intimidation against key prosecution witnesses was a constant feature throughout the Adrian Donohoe murder trial which resulted in a number of people with crucial testimony refusing to come to court.

Before he was even arrested for murder, Aaron Brady was identifying people who could have potentially incriminating evidence against him, which came to light after gardai listened back through more than 500 recorded phone calls he made while in prison serving a separate sentence in early 2018.

Serious concerns were repeatedly raised throughout the trial about witness interference, but the jury never knew about this, or the extent of it.

