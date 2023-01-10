| 9.1°C Dublin

Topless man in drunken row after grandmother’s funeral

Andrew Phelan

A TOPLESS man was arrested when he got into a drunken row with a family member after his grandmother’s funeral.

Patrick O’Leary (44) hurled abuse at gardaí who found him acting in a threatening manner on the street. Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €250 when he admitted public order offences in the incident.

