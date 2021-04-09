| 4.8°C Dublin

Tom and Molly Martens to be free for longer time due to Covid case backlog

No date yet for retrial over murder of Irishman Jason Corbett in US

It is almost six years since Jason Corbett was killed and his family&rsquo;s campaign for justice continues. Expand

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Former FBI agent Tom Martens (71) and his daughter Molly (37) are free for the first time in almost four years following their release on bail from a US jail.

It is unlikely they will see the inside of a prison cell any time soon because their lawyers insisted a retrial for the second-degree murder of Irishman Jason Corbett will not be held for a considerable amount of time.

