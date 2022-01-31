Toddler who lost tip of finger in hinge of creche cupboard awarded €80k

A child who lost the tip of a finger after it got caught in the hinge of a crèche toy cupboard when another child shut it has been awarded €80,000.

Robert “Bobby” Murphy was just short of two years of age when the accident happened as he attended creche near his home.

Bobby, now aged five years of Waterside , Malahide, Co Dublin had through his mother Katrina Murphy sued TLC Creche Waterside Ltd, of Waterside, Swords Road, Malahide, Dublin as a result of the accident on November 29, 2018.

It was claimed the boy's right index finger got caught in the hinge mechanism of a toy cupboard which was being closed by another child and as a result he suffered a subtotal amputation in the nail area.

Michael Connellan BL, instructed by solicitor Iain Montgomery, told the court surgeons had tried unsuccessfully to repair the finger but the boy a few days later had to have the tip amputated.

Katrina Murphy, in an affidavit, said she got a call from the creche manager to say her son had sustained a hand injury.

Ms Murphy said her husband, who was working from their home two minutes away, went to the creche where he found Bobby in the arms of a creche staff member. She said an ambulance had already been called and her son was “extremely distraught”.

Bobby was taken to Temple Street Hospital where surgeons attempted to repair the finger where the tip was hanging but this was unsuccessful and a couple of days later the tip had to be amputated.

She said her son was in a bandage for five weeks. Ms Murphy said doctors believe the loss of the tip of the finger may lead to difficulties with the simplest of tasks such as holding keys or coins and that playing a musical instrument will be difficult for him.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board had in December 2020 assessed general damages in the case at €80,000 and that figure was before the High Court for approval.

Approving the assessment Mr Justice Garrett Simons noted the child, according to medical reports, has a minor functional deficit on the right index finger and will have difficulty playing a musical instrument.