Toddler who lost tip of finger in hinge of creche cupboard awarded €80,000

A child who lost the tip of a finger after it got caught in the hinge of a toy cupboard at creche has been awarded €80,000.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Murphy was nearly two years old when the accident happened at the facility near his home.

Bobby, now aged five, of Waterside, Malahide, Co Dublin, had sued TLC Creche Waterside Ltd, of Waterside, Swords Road, Malahide, Dublin, as a result of the accident on November 29, 2018.

He took the action through his mother, Katrina Murphy.

It was claimed the boy’s right index finger got caught in the hinge mechanism of a toy cupboard which was being closed by another child and, as a result, he suffered a subtotal amputation in the nail area.

Michael Connellan BL, instructed by solicitor Iain Montgomery, told the court that surgeons had tried to repair the finger but the boy had to have the tip amputated a few days later.

Ms Murphy said her son was in a bandage for five weeks.

She added that doctors believe the loss of the tip of the finger may lead to difficulties with simple tasks, such as holding keys or coins. Playing a musical instrument will be difficult for him.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board had, in December 2020, assessed general damages in the case at €80,000.

That figure was before the High Court for approval.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the assessment.