'Today my life begins': man settles €21m case after 17-year battle

A 24-year-old man with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of his birth at a Cork hospital has settled his High Court action with a final lump sum payment of €17.5m.

It brings to €21.75m the total paid to Connor Corroon, who cannot walk unaided, uses a wheelchair, and can only speak with the help of special eye gaze technology.

The approval of the final payment - one of the highest in the State - brings to an end a 17-year legal battle by the Corroon family.

Speaking outside court, Mr Corroon said: "Today represents the end of 17 long years. I feel free and today my life begins."

