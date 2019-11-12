'Today my life begins': man settles €21m case after 17-year battle
A 24-year-old man with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of his birth at a Cork hospital has settled his High Court action with a final lump sum payment of €17.5m.
It brings to €21.75m the total paid to Connor Corroon, who cannot walk unaided, uses a wheelchair, and can only speak with the help of special eye gaze technology.
The approval of the final payment - one of the highest in the State - brings to an end a 17-year legal battle by the Corroon family.
Speaking outside court, Mr Corroon said: "Today represents the end of 17 long years. I feel free and today my life begins."
Earlier, when asked by the court what he thought of the final settlement, he said: "I am happy with that."
In a statement later, he added: "I am proud that for the first time ever I was able to speak in public and let people know what I wanted to convey rather than others guessing what I was thinking. The experience has been so liberating."
His case was the first to be adjourned on an interim basis nine years ago as the legislation allowing for annual periodic payments involving the catastrophically injured was awaited.
His mother Jude pleaded with the court to allow a lump sum payment so the family could get on with their lives and away from the "fishbowl life" as her son endured assessments by different experts in advance of regular court appearances.
Mr Corroon's legal team went to court last week for a final lump sum settlement. They argued that expert advice was that, due to indexation, the annual periodic payment provided for in the new legislation "will get more and more insufficient over time".
The Corroons's counsel, David Holland SC, said the family found the "burden of coming to court intolerable and horribly intrusive".
The court previously heard that Mr Corroon, of Copstown, Mallow, Co Cork, suffered catastrophic injuries when he was born at City General Hospital, Cork, in 1995 and will require care for the rest of his life. Liability was conceded and the case was before the court for assessment of damages only.
Irish Independent