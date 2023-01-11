| 8.2°C Dublin

Tobacco companies to challenge EU directive banning flavoured heated tobacco products used in vaping

Tim Healy

The High Court has granted permission to two tobacco companies to bring a challenge over a new EU directive banning flavoured heated tobacco products used in vaping.

Ireland is set to transpose the new EU law by next July. But the country's oldest tobacco manufacturer, PJ Carroll and Co Ltd, along with UK marketing and sales firm, Nicoventures Trading Ltd, claim the EU directive is invalid. Their challenge is against the Minister for Health, Ireland and the Attorney General.

