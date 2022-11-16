| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

'To drag someone up the street as he and the other man did is a serious matter' - man jailed for 'traumatic robbery' of handbag

Perpetrator was courteous in interactions with gardaí, court hears Expand

Close

Perpetrator was courteous in interactions with gardaí, court hears

Perpetrator was courteous in interactions with gardaí, court hears

Perpetrator was courteous in interactions with gardaí, court hears

Eimear Dodd

A man has been handed a four-year prison sentence for the robbery of a handbag, during which its owner was dragged alongside a car.

Gerard Hughes (25) of Kilmartin Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of endangerment at Crumlin Road on July 28, 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy