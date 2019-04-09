The prosecution has rested its case in the Patrick Quirke murder trial.

Tipperary 'love rival' trial: Diviner had claimed to know where to find body

Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury of six men and six women they would not be required again until Thursday.

It emerged gardaí sent the sub-aqua unit to Ardmore in Co Waterford on the advice of a water diviner, who told them they would find Bobby Ryan's body there.

Exhibits officer in the case Garda Kieran Keane told Lorcan Staines SC, for the defence, that sometime between 2011 and 2013, gardaí sent the sub-aqua unit to Ardmore, Co Waterford, after a water diviner said the body would be found there.

Asked what a water diviner was, Gda Keane said it was his understanding the diviner used "psychic powers" using two rods over a map to find things - in this case, a missing person.

He told the trial he did not believe the Garda had engaged the water diviner personally, saying: "I don't believe we chased anyone down."

However, he agreed they had come into possession of the information.

Concluding the prosecution case, some admissions were put before the jury by the prosecution.

The court was told that an issue has arisen with former deputy State Pathologist Dr Khalid Jaber in a number of cases, including this case, and that he has not made himself available.

The jury also heard the garda member who had accidentally caused Mr Ryan's arm to separate on the recovery of the body from the run-off tank at Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary, was Sinéad Pigeon, who "became and remains upset" by the incident.

