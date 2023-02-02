| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Tipperary fireman found not guilty of possession of cocaine worth almost €80,000

Michael Morgan, (43), Cluain Muilleann, Nenagh Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

Michael Morgan, (43), Cluain Muilleann, Nenagh

Michael Morgan, (43), Cluain Muilleann, Nenagh

Stock image

Stock image

/

Michael Morgan, (43), Cluain Muilleann, Nenagh

David Raleigh

A Tipperary fireman has been found not guilty of possession of cocaine worth almost €80,000, that was allegedly found in his locker at Nenagh Fire Station, six years ago.

Michael Morgan, (43), with an address at Cluain Muillean, Nenagh, was acquitted by a jury at Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday, on all three charges brought against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Most Watched

Privacy