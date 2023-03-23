| 9.1°C Dublin

Tiny face at the window that told crisis negotiator time for talking was over before armed gardaí swooped on Jasmine McMonagle’s killer

  • Richard Burke was found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility
  • Mother of two was attacked in her home and made frantic 999 call
  • Gardaí arrived but were beaten back by bloodstained, cleaver-wielding killer
  • They called for back-up and then more gardaí and a trained negotiator arrived
Gardaí at the scene in Killygordon, Co Donegal, after Jasmine McMonagle was killed. Photo: Margaret McLaughlin Expand
In 2011 a psychiatrist said Richard Burke, above, would benefit from anger management treatment Expand
Jasmine McGonagle met Richard Burke through an internet forum Expand
Jasmine McGonigle and Richard Burke Expand

Brian Kavanagh

The trained crisis negotiator had been in tense talks with Richard Burke for hours when a tiny face appeared at a bedroom window.

It was at that point that gardaí knew the time for talk had passed and immediate action was needed.

