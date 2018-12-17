A CONVICTED sex offender who raped one woman and sexually assaulted another, both of whom he met on the Tinder dating app, will be sentenced next May after a judge ordered a pre-sentence probation report.

A CONVICTED sex offender who raped one woman and sexually assaulted another, both of whom he met on the Tinder dating app, will be sentenced next May after a judge ordered a pre-sentence probation report.

Tinder sex attacker Patrick Nevin to be sentenced next May as judge orders probation report

Patrick Nevin (37) drove his victims to a secluded part of Co Meath before he raped one, and four days later, subjected a second to a prolonged sexual assault.

He told the rape victim afterwards that he had "found her attractive and got carried away".

Nevin also became angry with the woman he sexually assaulted, calling her a "c*nt" and a "mickey tease" when she begged him to stop.

Last month, Nevin apologised to the women and expressed his remorse for his actions.

Wearing a dark grey pin-stripped suit, white shirt and dark tie, Nevin was further remanded in custody pending a pre-sentence probation report.

The defendant had pleaded guilty in June to the rape of a woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014.

He further admitted to sexually assaulting a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16, 2014.

The computer programmer and former UCD student is already serving a five and a half year sentence which he received last month for the sexual assault of a Brazilian woman he also met on Tinder.

All three attacks took place within the space of 11 days in 2014.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said she was not sentencing Nevin today.

The judge said she wished to order a pre-sentence probation report and to see a prison governor's report and forensic psychiatric report prior to sentencing.

Judge Creedon said she initially had been told those reports would be available, but they had not been opened to the court.

She said she was now requesting a pre-sentence probation report.

Judge Creedon further remanded Nevin in custody to appear before the court again on May 13.

The case was delayed briefly after Nevin requested that a named woman be removed from the court.

Online Editors