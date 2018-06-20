Tinder rapist served time for subjecting ex-girlfriend to terrifying ordeal, killing dogs with bannister rail

A quick glance at Patrick Nevin's Tinder profile suggests a man who loved his body art, and kept himself fit.

A quick glance at Patrick Nevin's Tinder profile suggests a man who loved his body art, and kept himself fit.

He came from a dysfunctional background and was put into the care of his father aged just four years old, but he appeared to have successfully rehabilitated himself and he went on to UCD to complete a four-year degree in computer technology.

He had a number of relationships, and was able to hold down a good job in computers. He also had two children and was a responsible parent. But dig a little deeper, and there were troubling signs about the young man's behaviour.

Yesterday, the serial sexual predator discovered he is now facing up to life in prison after raping one woman and sexually assaulting two others he met on Tinder. The 36-year-old carried out the three attacks in the space of 11 days in July 2014.

Patrick Nevin outside court in 2001 when he was jailed for seven years for an attack on his girlfriend in which he killed her two dogs. Picture: Courtpix

The sex attacks took place when Nevin, a computer programmer and former UCD student, had arranged to meet up with the women after first talking to them online. In each case, Nevin picked the woman up in his car on a date and attacked them after driving to a secluded spot.

The father of two has now been registered as a sex offender. At an hearing earlier this year, a court heard that Nevin had a previous conviction for rape from Denmark.

He was a minor in 1999 when he was convicted of rape and aggravated rape.

During another sentence hearing, this time for possession of a stungun, a court heard Nevin had become heavily involved in the Danish justice system after his father moved there to live with a woman.

The court was told that Nevin's parents had a troubled relationship and he was put into the care of his father at the age of four and had lost contact with his mother. His father was unable to manage him in Denmark.

When he turned 18, the Danish authorities deported Nevin back to Ireland, where he went to live with a grandmother. In 2001, he was jailed for seven years after he killed his then girlfriend's two dogs with a bannister rail, and threatened to kill her. Nevin, who was just 20 years old at the time, asked his then girlfriend how she would like to die - either by choking or stabbing.

He subjected her to a terrifying ordeal of choking, hitting her with a brick, kicking her in the head, punching her, and spitting in her face. The court heard that the louder the woman shouted for help, the more Nevin hit her. Nevin also pulled a tuft of hair from her head and dragged her to the bedroom where he kicked her several times in the head and spat in her face.

He said several times that she was going to die - and refused to call an ambulance because she "wouldn't need one". In an attempt to calm Nevin down, his then girlfriend even offered to have sex with him. She then fell into a state of unconsciousness and later woke up to find Nevin walking around the room with his head in his hands. He tried to stab himself before falling asleep and she managed to get out of the house where she stopped a taxi driver.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for a fractured skull and serious cuts and bruises to her face. It was while he was serving the seven-year sentence that Nevin did an Open University course in maths and went on to complete a degree in computer technology at UCD.

