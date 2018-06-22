Tinder rapist remanded in custody pending sentence for UCD sex assault

A TINDER rapist has been further remanded in custody pending sentencing for sexually assaulting a woman at the UCD campus at Belfield.

Patrick Nevin (36) was found guilty by a jury last November of sexually assaulting the Brazilian language student.

The attack on the language student was the third he committed in the space of 11 days. Earlier this week, Nevin admitted before the Central Criminal Court to the rape of a woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014. He entered the last minute plea after a jury had already been sworn in and the trial was due to begin.

He further admitted to the sexual assault of a woman in Co Meath on July 16, 2014. He had been due to go on trial on that charge in October. In each case, Nevin, a computer programmer and former UCD student, picked up the woman up in his car on a date and attacked them after driving them to a secluded spot.

Nevin, with a most recent address in Dun Laoghaire, appeared before Judge Cormac Quinn at Dublin Circuit Court this morning. He was wearing jeans and a V-neck blue t-shirt which showed off his extensive inking on his arms and upper chest.

He did not address the court during the brief hearing. Defence lawyers said that Nevin was due for sentence before the Central Criminal Court on similar matters on July 26.

A number of reports, including a forensic psychiatrist's report had been ordered in those matters, the court heard, and would assist in sentencing of this matter.

Judge Quinn agreed to adjourn sentencing on the UCD sexual assault to July 30.

During the eight day trial last November, the victim gave evidence that she met Nevin for a coffee on July 23, 2014 after communicating with him on Tinder and WhatsApp. He picked her up in Dublin city centre and drove them to UCD, where he had studied for four years. She didn’t know where she was.

She testified that Nevin touched her thighs, forced her to kiss him, hit her on the back of the head, called her a "f*cking b*tch" and pulled down the top part of her dress and exposed her breast. The 36-year-old had denied the sexual assault, claiming the English language student "freaked out" and "started crying" when he tried to kiss her.

He also told gardai he believed they were "hooking up" but she said that she never told him that she wanted to meet up for sex.

