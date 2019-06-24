Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin has been jailed for 12 years for carrying out sex attacks against women he met through the dating app.

Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin has been jailed for 12 years for carrying out sex attacks against women he met through the dating app.

Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin jailed for 12 years for string of sex attacks

The sentence was handed down to Nevin (37) at the Central Criminal Court today.

The computer programmer raped one woman and four days later subjected a second woman to a prolonged sexual assault in his parked BMW, after driving them to secluded locations in Co Meath.

He told the rape victim afterwards that he had "found her attractive and got carried away".

Nevin also became angry with the woman he sexually assaulted, calling her a "c*nt" and a "mickey tease" when she begged him to stop.

He had pleaded guilty last year to raping a woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014.

He further admitted sexually assaulting a second victim at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16 that year.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon passed sentence this morning after a probation report on Nevin was submitted to the court. She jailed him for 14 years on the rape charge, with two years suspended.

He was given a concurrent eight months for the sexual assault. The sentences were backdated to 2015.

Nevin - a former UCD student with a most recent address at Meadowlands Court, Dún Laoghaire - is already serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence for the July 23, 2014 sexual assault of a Brazilian woman he also met on Tinder.

All three attacks took place within the space of 11 days.

At a pre-sentence hearing on an earlier date, the court was told Nevin was an active participant on Tinder in July 2014.

Garda Sergeant Mark Buckley told Alex Owens SC, prosecuting, that on July 12 that year, Nevin contacted the first victim on Tinder and they later exchanged messages on WhatsApp.

Sgt Buckley said the woman made it clear to Nevin that she was not interested in "hooking up" or having a one-night stand.

Nevin collected the woman and drove towards Julianstown, later stopping at Kilsharvan cemetery.

There was some consensual sexual activity, but Nevin then raped her. Afterwards, he handed her tissues to clean up.

Sgt Buckley said Nevin then drove the woman home. She asked him why he'd done what he did, and he told her he "got carried away" because he "found her attractive".

Nevin was interviewed in relation to the rape in September 2014, when he claimed the sex was consensual and told gardaí he had "thousands of matches" on Tinder and had met up with "hundreds of women".

The second incident followed a similar pattern.

Gda Sgt Selina Proudfoot said Nevin picked the second victim up from her home and drove into Co Meath.

He stopped the car near a graveyard where they kissed consensually.

He then repeatedly sexually assaulted her over a prolonged period of time.

Sgt Proudfoot said the victim repeatedly told Nevin "no" and "stop".

She said Nevin became angry, calling the woman a "c***" and a "mickey tease". He told her that if she wasn't going to have sex with him she could "get out and walk".

Sgt Proudfoot said the woman got out of the car and started walking.

Nevin followed her and stopped the car. His mood had changed, he was really nice, so she got back into the car because she did not know where she was.

He then assaulted her a second time.

Nevin recorded their conversation and Sgt Proudfoot read a transcript to the court. He repeatedly called the woman names and accused her of being a tease.

Defence counsel Patrick McGrath SC said Nevin had a difficult upbringing. He had no contact with his mother but had the support of his father.

Nevin apologised to the women and expressed remorse for his actions.

