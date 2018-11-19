Tinder rapist left victim feeling 'sad, scared and suicidal', court hears

A SOFTWARE engineer who raped a woman he met on Tinder told her that he "found her attractive and had got carried away", a court heard.

Patrick Nevin (37) apologised to the woman, as he drove her back to her home after the attack, and bought her a hot drink from a petrol station.

Nevin also sexually assaulted a second woman four days later.

In that attack, the woman was subjected to a prolonged sexual assault, lasting at least 44 minutes.

In an audio recording of that assault which was read out in court, Nevin got angry with the woman, repeatedly called her "a mickey tease" and told her to get out of his car and walk if she wouldn't be with him.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned sentencing until December 17.

The former UCD student met all the women through the dating application Tinder.

The defendant pleaded guilty earlier this year to the rape of a woman at Belleswtown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014.

He also admitted to sexually assaulting a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16, 2014.

Nevin is due to be sentenced this Friday for a third sexual assault of a Brazilian woman at UCD, which also took place on July 23, 2014.

In relation to the rape, Sergeant Mark Buckley told Alex Owens SC, prosecuting, that Nevin and the victim made contact on Tinder on July 12, 2014, before exchanging messages on WhatsApp.

Sgt Buckley said Nevin collected the woman from her home and drove towards Julianstown, before he stopped at Kilsharvan cemetery, which is in a secluded area between Julianstown and Bellewstown.

Sgt Buckley said Nevin and the woman consensually kissed and she then performed consensual oral sex on him.

The victim then told him to stop, but Nevin raped her. He masturbated on to her, and offered her tissues to clean up.

Sgt Buckley said Nevin then drove the woman home. She asked him why he'd done what he did, and he told her he was sorry, he "got carried way" because he "found her attractive".

The ordeal was very traumatic for the victim, who was in her 20s at the time of the assault, the court heard.

She has since struggled to interact with people, particularly in a social environment, Sgt Buckley said.

Nevin was questioned by gardai in relation to the rape in September 2014, and at that time he insisted that any sexual activity was consensual.

Sgt Buckley said Nevin told gardai he had thousands of different matches on Tinder, had met hundreds of females and was using Tinder as a hook-up site.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she was on Tinder because she was hoping to meet a potential boyfriend. However, she met "a monster".

She said Nevin had taken part of her away and had made her feel "tainted, dirty and stupid for agreeing to meet in the first place".

Nevin had "taken {her name} away that night and left me with just a shell".

He had also left her "sad, scared and suicidal".

In relation to the sexual assault, Sergeant Selina Proudfoot said Nevin and the victim first made contact on Tinder on July 2, 2014.

The exchanged numbers and continued to message each other on WhatsApp until July 16 when they agreed to meet up.

Sgt Proudfoot said Nevin picked the woman up from her home and drove into Co Meath. He stopped the car near a graveyard.

Nevin got out of the car and went to the toilet. When he came back, he kissed the woman. This was consensual.

However, he then lay on top of her. He kissed her again, using his tongue, and felt her breasts.

This was not consensual, and the victim repeatedly told him no and to stop.

Sgt Proudfoot said Nevin became angry with the woman, calling her a "c*nt" and a "mickey tease".

He told her that if she wasn't going to be with him then she could "get out and walk".

Sgt Proudfoot said the woman got out of the car and started walking along a dark country road.

Nevin followed her and stopped the car. His mood had changed, he was really nice, so she got back into the car because she did not know where she was.

Sgt Proudfood said Nevin then took his penis out, pinned her down and pulled at her nipples.

The victim had a panic attack, and opened the car door to catch her breath. She repeatedly asked Nevin to bring her home. He then made her masturbate him until he ejaculated, before driving her home.

Sgt Proudfoot said the sexual assault had been "life altering" for the victim, who had suffered severe anxiety, and as Nevin knew where she lived, she was terrified he'd turn up at her home.

Defence counsel Patrick McGrath SC said Nevin, with a most recent address at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown, Dun Laoghaire, had a difficult upbringing.

He had no contact with his mother, but his father had been in court on a number of occasions. He had a number of young children.

Mr McGrath said Nevin wished to express his remorse and to apologise to the two women.

