The murder of a detective in 2013 launched one of the largest garda investigations since the force was founded. It would also lead to the longest murder trial in the history of the State, lasting over seven months. Below are the key events of the seven-year garda inquiry spanning across three continents.

2013

January 25: The murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe is carried out during a robbery at Lordship credit union. Around €7,000 in cash is also stolen during the raid which lasts just 58 seconds.

January 26: Sgt John Moroney stops Aaron Brady in a vehicle near the scene with his friend. Both give inconsistent accounts of their movements the previous day. The officer later types up a report of the encounter after becoming suspicious of their stories.

January 27: A burnt out Volkswagen Passat is discovered on Cumsons Road, Newtownhamilton in Armagh. Examinations establish it was the vehicle used in the Lordship robbery.

January 28: Following a large amount of confidential intelligence Aaron Brady is nominated as a person of interest in the murder investigation. Gardai also apply to obtain his phone records and those of seven other people.

February 5 and 6: Aaron Brady gives a voluntary statement to detectives at Dundalk Garda Station to “clear his name” of the murder. In an off-the-record account he says he was at a diesel yard in Cullaville for 15 minutes on the night in question, before later going to the home of his girlfriend Jessica King.

February 18: Following a large number of inquiries and intelligence gathering, Aaron Brady is categorised as a suspect in the Adrian Donohoe murder probe.

March 12: A friend of Aaron Brady, who is a suspected fuel launderer, leaves Ireland for Australia. He is later identified as a suspect in the murder. Two other men, Suspect A and his brother, had also fled Ireland at this time.

March 13: The home of Suspect A near Lordship credit union is searched, after he was nominated as a suspect earlier that month. Gardai recover walkie-talkies during the search.

April 8: The PSNI raid a number of properties as part of the murder investigation, including Aaron Brady's family home, the house he was staying in at Lough Road, and the home of Suspect B.

April 13: Aaron Brady departs Belfast Airport and travels to Newark Airport, New Jersey on a United Airlines flight using his British passport. He is collected at the airport by Suspect A and the friends begin working together in Boston.

April 23: Brady fails to appear before Dundalk Circuit Court for sentencing over a dangerous driving matter. Inspector John Moroney gives evidence that he fled to the US, and a bench warrant is issued for his arrest.

February 14, 2014: Aaron Brady travels to New York to meet Jessica King for his birthday. He told the jury he didn't tell his friend where he was going, and that the business in Boston suffered as a result. This, he said, led to a falling out between him and the other murder suspects.

2015

March 17: An Armagh man in the Coachmann's bar in the Bronx hears another man brag to his friends about what it was like to kill someone. He later sees a picture of a Crossmaglen Rangers football team and identifies the man as Aaron Brady. He makes a statement to gardai two years later in which he also says Brady assaulted him after the incident.

August 3: Senior detectives travel to the US in relation to the Adrian Donohoe murder investigation to meet with officials from the NYPD. Among the items discussed is the surveillance of Aaron Brady and obtaining a DNA profile from him to be compared with an unidentified sample recovered from Adrian Donohoe's garda patrol car.

October 8, 2016: Aaron Brady's partner, Kerry woman Danielle Healy, gives birth to their son. They met the previous year. At the time, Aaron Brady is working in construction around Manhattan making up to $65 an hour while on the run in the US.

2017

February 10: Det Insp Pat Marry makes contact with a witness in the US, who relays that he has information linked to the Adrian Donohoe murder after seeing an article on Facebook around the anniversary of his killing.

April 9: Aaron Brady marries Danielle Healy, who is a dual US-Irish citizen, and applies for a green card.

May 5: Det Insp Marry and Det Gda John Ogle take a statement from the US witness who says Aaron Brady told him he had shot a guard in Ireland. Using a mugshot of Brady he identifies him as the person who made the admission in a Bronx bar in 2015.

May 18: Brady is arrested by Homeland Security agents at 5am while driving to work near Woodlawn in the Bronx. He is brought to Federal Plaza in Manhattan before being transferred to the Hudson County detention centre.

May 24: US agents accompany Aaron Brady as he is deported from JFK airport back to Ireland. On arrival he is met at Dublin Airport by gardai who execute a warrant for his arrest in relation to the Dundalk Circuit Court matter.

May 31: He is sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, later increased to a year following an appeal, in relation to criminal damage, dangerous driving and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

August 29: Molly Staunton makes a statement to gardai saying that when she was in Brady’s Bronx apartment in 2016, she overheard him say he had shot a cop in Ireland.

2018

February 25: Aaron Brady is detained by members of the Emergency Response Unit as he leaves Wheatfield Prison. He is then arrested by Det Sgt Kieran Reedy on suspicion of the murder of Adrian Donohoe and brought to Dundalk Garda Station

March 4: The murder suspect is brought before a special late-night sitting of Dundalk District Court where he is formally charged with the murder. Brady's reply to the charge is: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

2019

July 25: Daniel Cahill, a Dublin man living in New York, is detained by Homeland Security agents. He later makes two statements to gardai saying he heard Aaron Brady admit on three separate occasions to shooting a cop dead.

September 26: The DPP’s office receive a notice of alibi from Brady's solicitor stating he was in a yard at 155 Concession Road at the time of the commission of the offence.

December 20: A further notice of alibi is sent on behalf of the defendant, stating he was moving laundered diesel cubes under the direction of two people at the time of the murder.

2020

January 27: A 15-person jury panel is sworn in at the Central Criminal Court and they begin hearing evidence the following day.

July 13: The accused takes the stand in his own trial to give evidence. He spends five days being examined and cross-examined, denying the murder of Adrian Donohoe and saying that he is the victim in this case. Prosecutors put it to him that he is a compulsive liar and tell the jury that he wore the murder “like a badge of honour” in the US.

12th August 2020: Aaron Brady found guilty of the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe and robbery at Lordship credit union.

