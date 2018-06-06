Timeline: The demise of former Anglo CEO David Drumm

Ongoing subprime mortgage crisis in the US.

Run on Northern Rock in UK as banking crisis spreads.

David Drumm mail to Anglo bankers about Central Bank request: “how the Irish banks could help each other?” Start of the “green jersey agenda.”

“St Patrick’s Day Massacre” as Anglo loses 30pc of its share price.

Anglo’s first €1bn “back to back” deal with ILP, on its financial half-year end.

US financial services giant Lehman Bros goes bankrupt

Anglo “returns the favour” to ILP with €3bn “repo” deal.

Anglo is in breach of its liquidity requirement of banking licence.

In a meeting, Willie McAteer tells Financial Regulator Patrick Neary Anglo will be “managing the balance sheet, to the reply: “Fair play to you Willie.”

Sept 25, 2008

Anglo’s circular deal with ILP begins. The deal starts with £978m (€1.2bn) transfer, but it has to be reversed because of a glitch.