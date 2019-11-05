Timeline: How killer Mark Hennessy was caught after Jastine Valdez vanished

Detective Superintendent Frank Keenaghan yesterday gave evidence of the garda investigation into the disappearance of Jastine Valdez, including a profile of her last known movements on May 19, 2018.

Detective Superintendent Frank Keenaghan yesterday gave evidence of the garda investigation into the disappearance of Jastine Valdez, including a profile of her last known movements on May 19, 2018.

7.23am: Jastine’s mother, Teresita, leaves their home at Charleville Lodge, Enniskerry. It is the last time she will see her daughter alive.

11.49am: Jastine is captured on CCTV footage walking out of the gates of Charleville Lodge in the direction of Enniskerry village.

1.55pm: She arrives at Bray Garda Station to renew her GNIB card.

2.50pm: She enters Ben Dunne gym at the Cherrywood Business Park, and leaves 19 minutes later.

3.12pm: CCTV images are shown from a Subway in the Cherrywood Business Park where Jastine is seen purchasing a roll and a bottle of water before sitting down.

3.21pm: She returns to the Ben Dunne gym holding a bottle of water.

4.47pm: She leaves the gym, and makes her way to Bray, Co Wicklow, where she is recorded on CCTV entering the SuperValu 29 minutes later.

5.24pm: Jastine leaves the store with a female friend, and they both go for tea nearby for around 15 minutes.

5.47pm: Dublin Bus footage shows Jastine getting on the 185 from Bray heading in the direction of her home.

6pm: She gets off the bus at Enniskerry, and proceeds to go on the approximately 15-minute walk to her home at Charleville Lodge.

6.15pm: Gardai receive a 999 distress call of a female being bundled into the boot of a dark Nissan SUV, with a partial registration number given as 171-D. The call is made by Susan Forsyth, who was travelling along the R760 with three 12-year-olds. They are all later interviewed by gardai.

7.22pm: A second call is made to 999 operators reporting seeing a 171-D Nissan Qashqai exiting the roundabout at Loughlinstown with an Asian female in the rear in a distressed state.

The call is made by Gareth Thompson, who came across the car at around 6.15pm. He initially believed the female to be a young child waving, but after returning home and consulting his wife, he contacts gardai.

May 20, 2018, 6am: CCTV footage obtained from Dublin Bus identifies the car involved in the abduction as a black Nissan Qashqai, 171-D-20419, registered to Nicola Hennessy.

Detectives arrive at the home where she lives with her husband Mark and their two children. The vehicle is not there when gardai arrive.

A report is later received of a relative coming across Mark Hennessy at Killiney Dart Station, but he flees the scene in an erratic manner when approached.

In the interim, national units are brought in to assist while an alert is put in place at all airports and ports in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

5.30pm: A press conference is held at Bray Garda Station with investigators appealing for information on the whereabouts of the black Nissan Qashqai.

7.54pm: A member of the public, Christine Connolly, calls 999 to report a sighting of the vehicle being sought by gardai.

Within minutes Mark Hennessy is confronted by armed detectives at Cherrywood Business Park and shot dead.

A blood-stained note is recovered, leading gardai to Puck’s Castle, Rathmichael.

May 21, 2018, 3pm: A search of gorse at Puck’s Castle leads to the recovery of the body of Jastine Valdez.

Online Editors