Tiler who called garda ‘a dirty scumbag’ avoids prison

A TILER who called a garda a “dirty scumbag” had been battling a cocaine problem and took two overdoses last year, a court heard.

Dominik Rajtar (20) was now working, was back in the family home and was doing well, his solicitor said.

Judge David McHugh imposed a two-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The defendant, with an address at Saddlers Grove in Mulhuddart, admitted a number of public order offences.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were operating a traffic stop at Navan Road, Dublin 15, on July 23, 2021 when they were approached by the defendant, who started laughing at them.

Sgt Callaghan said Rajtar walked away from officers, shouting at them “shut the f**k up, you dirty scumbag”.

Noting his demeanour in the witness box, Judge McHugh said it appeared the defendant was “permanently laughing”,

His solicitor said he was laughing as he was of a nervous disposition.

Sgt Callaghan also said Rajtar was verbally abusive to gardaí at Main Street, Blanchardstown on May 2, 2020, and made hand gestures to officers at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart after they stopped him and asked him what he was doing in the area.

His solicitor said Rajtar was working. He had battled a chronic addiction to cocaine for four years.

His solicitor said he was sober and was doing better.



