A gambler and serial conman who duped football fans into handing over money for non-existent tickets to Premier League matches has promised to repay his victims.

A gambler and serial conman who duped football fans into handing over money for non-existent tickets to Premier League matches has promised to repay his victims.

Ticket conman to repay 'every penny' to duped football fans

Robert Keogh (36) told gardai "I can't apologise enough" when he was questioned about the scam.

At Dun Laoghaire District Court, Keogh admitted six counts of inducing others to hand over cash with the intention of making a gain, on dates between December 2015 and September last year.

Judge Anne Watkin adjourned sentencing to next March to allow Keogh to bring compensation to court.

Keogh is currently serving a 12-month sentence after he admitted similar offences before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last April.

Addiction

The defendant, of Hazelbury Green, Clonsilla, conned his victims out of a total of €1,950 after he advertised the fake tickets online, Dun Laoghaire District Court heard.

The victims lost their money after they met Keogh in person and handed over cash, with him telling them they would get the tickets for Liverpool matches later, the court heard.

Sgt Peadar McCann said the incidents all took place at agreed meeting spots, mostly in hotel car parks in the Leopards- town area.

Defence lawyer Joseph Mulrean said Keogh had a gambling addiction and had used the money "to pay people back for his gambling debts".

Mr Mulrean said the defendant "came from a good family", was attending Gamblers Anonymous and making "strenuous efforts to rehabilitate himself".

He also said Keogh was due for release from prison in January.

He had the promise of a job and intended to "pay back every single penny" to his victims.

Online Editors