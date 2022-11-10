| 15.1°C Dublin

Thug who punched and threw hot tea at nurse ‘because I hate women’ is jailed for five years

Paul Higgins

A misogynist thug who attacked a hospital nurse, intentionally trying to “peel layers of skin” from her face with hot tea, was handed a five-year sentence at Newry Crown Court today .

In addition to the jail term handed to Joseph McClurkin, who was described as women-hating and dangerous, Judge Neil Rafferty KC also ordered that when the 34-year-old is released, potentially having served the full five years, he will be subject to an extra five years on licence in an effort to protect the public and particularly women.

