Three teachers plead guilty to taking part in 2.40am violent pub brawl

FIVE men including three teachers are awaiting sentence for taking part in a late night brawl in a busy Dublin pub.

Four of the accused who have Dublin addresses and the fifth, from Co. Kildare, pleaded guilty to taking part in violent disorder after a row broke out at McGowan’s pub in Phibsborough on July 14, 2017.

Teachers Michael Davitt, 34 from Clanmaurice Road Donnycarney, Conor Shannon, 33, from Glendale Estate, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Seamus O Cearra, 34, from Mount Symon Green, Clonsilla, appeared at Dublin District Court over the punch-up which involved 10 people.

Stephen Cantwell, 28, from Collins Avenue and David McSweeney, 31, from McKee Avenue, Finglas also appeared before the same court in connection with the incident.

Mr McSweeney faced an additional charge for producing glass as a weapon during a dispute.

Judge Brian O’Shea heard the two groups of defendants were on opposing sides during the row.

They stood at opposite sides of the courtroom during the hearing.

In an outline of the allegations, the court heard the incident occurred at 2.40am and up 10 people got into a row which continued even after staff tried to separate them.

The fight continued for a while but was finished by the time gardai arrived.

Judge O’Shea heard it was alleged Stephen Cantwell was observed hitting another male from behind – after he had been punched by that man earlier in the row.

The court was told Michael Davitt was also in the melee and had thrown a number of punches “but not at anyone in particular”.

He also suffered a bloody nose after receiving a blow to the face, the court heard.

David McSweeney was also seen fighting and threw a glass which hit Seamus O Cearra who was injured and suffered a cut to his forehead.

O’Cearra was also kicked, however, he was also observed punching one man in the face knocking him to the floor.

Judge O’Shea heard Conor Shannon was knocked down during the fight but he was seen throwing punches, “but was not observed assaulting any person in particular”.

Stephen O’Mahony, the solicitor representing Cantwell and McSweeney asked for an adjournment so he could provide the court with references and he added the issue of compensation for the injury caused by McSweeney would have to be addressed.

Noting that guilty pleas had been entered, the judge asked if they had any previous convictions.

The court garda sergeant said Shannon had one for a minor assault for which he was bound to the peace in 2012.

Cantwell had convictions for public order, assault and drug possession offences.

McSweeney had prior convictions for public order and road traffic offences, the court was told.

Solicitor Michael Hanahoe told the court his three clients were teachers.

Adjourning sentence until September, Judge O’Shea said he would like to try and leave them without convictions if he could but he also warned that those with previous offences would be in a different category.

He said he would be impressed by compensation and apologies.

Violent disorder was at the top end of a range of offences and recorded convictions could have “dire consequences” for people who wanted to travel abroad to teach, he said.

“And indeed continue their employment," replied Mr Hanahoe.

Judge O’Shea asked the defence solicitors to hand in testimonials prior to the the sentence date.

He also noted that no damage was caused to the pub and just bottles and glasses had to be cleaned up afterwards. None of the staff were injured, the court heard.

Another man was previously dealt with by another judge at the same court for being involved in the incident. He had his case struck out after he pleaded guilty and agreed to a court poor box donation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that their cases should only be retained by the district court if they pleaded guilty, otherwise, they would have faced trial in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

