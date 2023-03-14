| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Three men on trial for alleged rape of woman in hotel car park six years ago

Criminal Courts of Justice Expand

Close

Criminal Courts of Justice

Criminal Courts of Justice

Criminal Courts of Justice

Eimear Dodd

Three men have gone on trial for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a woman in a hotel car park six years ago.

The trial of the three men, who can't be named for legal reasons, has opened at the Central Criminal Court and is expected to last for six weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy