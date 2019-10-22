Three men facing charges following alleged burglary at elderly couple's remanded in custody

THREE men facing charges following an alleged burglary at the home of an elderly Cork couple have been remanded in custody.

The three - Niall Fitzpatrick (52), Jerry O'Leary (61) and John Faulkner (37) - appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court on a number of charges arising from alleged incidents on October 19.

Fitzpatrick (52) of Corrin Close, The Glen, Cork; O'Leary of Brandon Crescent, Dillon’s Cross, Cork and Faulkner of Adelaide Place, St Luke’s, Cork are charged with entering a building as a trespasser to attempt to commit a theft at Kilberehert, Fremount, Charleville, Co Cork around 6pm on October 19.

The court was told the property belonged to a couple in their 80s who were attending Mass at the time.

Gardaí objected to bail in the case of all three accused given the serious nature of the alleged offence.

Detective Sergeant Hugh Twomey formally objected to bail.

The court was told that two of the accused - Fitzpatrick and O'Leary - were arrested by gardaí at the scene last Saturday evening.

Judge Kelleher was told the third accused, Faulkner, was arrested by gardaí by some distance away in Banteer.

One of the accused is father to a five week old baby.

Gardaí said the three accused either replied 'no comment' or made no reply to officers after their arrest, caution and charge.

Judge Kelleher granted the garda application and remanded all three in custody.

All three have been in custody since Saturday.

He adjourned the matter until October 29.

It is hoped that further instructions will be available at that point from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

