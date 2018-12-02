THREE men are due to appear in court tomorrow in connection with the seizure of €90,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Three men due to appear in court after €90k cocaine and cannabis seizure

The men are set to appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice on Dublin's Parkgate Street at 10.30am.

They were arrested on Friday after gardai searched a property in Dolmen Court in Ballymun.

Gardai discovered cocaine and cannabis with an approximate street value of €90,000 and more than €20,000 in cash.

The men were arrested at the scene and detained at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Several follow up searches were carried out and gardai seized a stun gun and a number of expensive electrical items.

Online Editors