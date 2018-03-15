News Courts

Thursday 15 March 2018

Three men due in court in connection with gun seizure

The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three men are due to appear in court this morning in connection with a gun seizure.

The men were arrested in Dublin on March 10 as part of a garda crackdown on organised crime.

Gardai carried out searches in North Dublin, West Dublin and North Inner City Dublin and seized firearms.

The men are scheduled to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice on Parkgate Street at 10.30am.

A fourth man, who was also arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released from garda custody and a file will be prepared for the the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors

