Three men charged with sex attacks on teen girls

Three young Co Clare men have appeared in court in relation to 10 alleged sexual offences against two teenage girls.

At Ennis District Court yesterday, two of the accused, one aged 19 and the other aged 20, were charged with the rape of a girl (17) on December 27, 2016, at a house in Ennis contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.

The 19-year-old is also charged with the sexual assault of the 17-year-old - who was then aged 16 - on the same date at the same location.

The second alleged victim in the case is aged 17 and was under the age of 17 at the time of the alleged offences.

The 20-year-old man is also facing five separate charges of having sex with a girl under the age of 17 contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.

Those five offences are alleged to have occurred on December 27, 2016, at an Ennis address and July 30, July 31 and August 1, 2016, at addresses in Co Westmeath.

A third male, also aged 20, is charged with having sex with a girl under the age of 17 at an address in north Clare on December 27, 2016. He is also charged with having sex with a girl under the age of 17 at an address in Co Westmeath on July 30, 2016.

In total, one of the 20-year-olds is facing six charges, the second 20-year-old is facing two charges and the 19-year-old is facing two charges. The court heard all three made no reply when charged and cautioned.

Judge Patrick Durcan remanded two of the accused in custody with consent to bail to July 11, while the third man was remanded in custody until tomorrow to clarify an issue around his passport.

Inspector Tom Kennedy said the three were a flight risk. The two 20-year-olds have applied for a visa to study overseas and their passports are with an overseas embassy in Dublin.

The judge ordered that all three surrender their passports as part of their bail conditions.

Irish Independent