THREE men have been charged with firearms and ammunition offences following a garda investigation into the activities of the feuding Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

THREE men have been charged with firearms and ammunition offences following a garda investigation into the activities of the feuding Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

Three men charged with firearm and ammunition offences

Gary Thompson (33) and his brother Glen (23) and Robert Browne (35) were allegedly caught with a sub-machine gun, a revolver, two pistols and ammunition following an operation by detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The men were arrested by armed detectives on Gardiner Street in Dublin's north inner city on Saturday night. Judge Grainne O'Neill adjourned the cases until 2pm when the men are expected to apply for bail.

The court heard that gardai had objections to bail. Gary Thompson, with an address at Plunkett Green in Finglas, his brother Glen Thompson, of Plunkett Drive, also in Finglas, and Mr Browne, of Phibsborough Road in Phibsborough, are charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The alleged incident took place at Belmont Apartments, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 on Saturday, March 10 last. It is alleged that the men were in possession of a sub-machine gun, a .38 revolver and two pistols as well as 42 rounds of various ammunition.

They are also charged with possession of a stolen car at the same location. In relation to Glen Thompson, Detective Garda Paul Kane, from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave details of arresting him at Clontarf Garda Station late last night.

Gda Kane said Mr Thompson was handed a true copy of each charge sheet and he made no reply to the charges after caution.

Garda Ian Pemberton gave details of arresting Mr Browne at Store Street Garda Station, shortly after 11pm last night.

Gda Pemberton said Mr Browne replied "not guilty" to the charge sheets. Garda Liam Aherne gave evidence of arresting and charging Gary Thompson at Store Street Garda Station at 11.29pm last night. He said "no reply" to the charges after caution.

Defence solicitors Michael Hanahoe and Yvonne Bambury said the men would be applying for bail. Judge O'Neill adjourned the matter until 2pm where bail applications are expected to be made.

The court heard that the matter could take two hours. The accused remain in garda custody. They stood in the dock during the short hearing and did not address the court.

Online Editors