Three men have been charged with false imprisonment and assault causing harm in relation to an incident at a house in the Moneymore estate in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Three men charged with false imprisonment and assault in relation to incident at Drogheda house

Josh Boylan, Dean Thornton and John James McGahon appeared before judge John Coughlan at Drogheda District Court.

The had been detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act after being arrested yesterday morning in relation to an alleged incident on Sunday November 11.

Josh Boylan (18) and Dean Thornton (21) have addresses at Moneymore estate in Drogheda while John James McGahon (23) has an address at Hawthorn Close, Laurence’s Park, Drogheda.

None of the three made any reply when charged, the court heard.

All three were remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear again next Tuesday November 27.

Online Editors