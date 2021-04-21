Three men charged in relation to Regency Hotel killing

Three Dublin men have appeared in court charged in relation to the Regency Hotel murder more than five years ago.

David Byrne (33), an associate of the Kinahan cartel, was shot dead after an armed gang stormed the hotel while a boxing weigh-in was taking place.

His murder led to an escalation in a gangland feud that has claimed up to 18 lives to date.

Yesterday evening, Patrick Dowdall (64), Paul Murphy (59) and Jason Bonney (50) were brought before the Special Criminal Court charged in relation to the investigation.

The three men each face a single charge of having knowledge of a criminal organisation and helping the crime gang to commit the murder of Mr Byrne on February 5, 2016.

Mr Bonney and Mr Murphy are charged with an offence under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act relating to the supplying of motor vehicles to the criminal gang and facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

During a bail application, the court heard it would be alleged that Jason Bonney was part of a "well-organised crime group" who was involved in dropping those directly involved in the murder to and from the scene using a "distinctive" BMW registered to him.

Co-accused Patrick Dowdall is charged with facilitating the gang involved in the murder, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel to its members, the day before the murder. The court heard the maximum sentence for the offence on conviction is 15 years’ imprisonment.

Members of the investigation team from Ballymun and Clontarf garda stations gave evidence in relation to the arrest, charge and caution of the three men.

Detective Garda Paul Darley said he arrested Patrick Dowdall at 6.30pm yesterday on Main Street, Mooncoin, Co Killkenny, and brought him straight to the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ).

Mr Dowdall, of the Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, is the father of former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall.

Tony McGillicuddy BL, said he understood there would be objections to his client being granted bail and said he expected an application to be made next Monday.

He also said that his client had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung disease, and asked for medical attention to be afforded to his client while in custody.

Detective Garda Deirdre Quinn gave evidence of arresting Paul Murphy, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, at 3.40pm yesterday.

Defence counsel Mark Lynam BL asked for the case to be adjourned until tomorrow when it is expected that a bail application will be made.​

Maddie Grant BL, for the State, said she expected there to be an objection to bail

Detective Sergeant Stephen O'Keeffe told the three judges he arrested Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Co Dublin, at 4.35pm yesterday afternoon.

The court heard gardaí stopped a car in the Donaghmede area and detained the accused. He made no reply when cautioned, the court heard.

Gardaí objected to Mr Bonney receiving bail given the seriousness of the charge and over fears that he could interfere with witnesses in the case.

Det Sgt O'Keeffe said it would be alleged the accused was part of a "well-organised crime gang" involved in the murder of David Byrne.

He said it would be alleged Mr Bonney gave logistical support to the persons directly involved in the crime by being part of a convoy and transporting persons to and from the scene.

The detective said there was strong evidence in the case including CCTV footage used to track vehicle movements and mobile phone data. The court also heard that one of the vehicles allegedly used to transport the gang was registered to his business.

Mr Bonney told the judges he didn't think gardaí would have an issue with him being granted bail. He said he "would be in no position to intimidate anybody".

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he wanted a "three-pronged" carefully crafted bail regime in relation to cash and financial surety for the accused, and adjourned the application to Monday

