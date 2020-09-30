Three men appear in court over murder Dublin man Wayne Whelan

THREE men have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder Dublin man Wayne Whelan.

Charles McClean (32), Darren Henderson (30) and Cailean Crawford (24) were arrested yesterday evening by Lucan gardai and the Emergency Response Unit in relation to the non-fatal shooting of Mr Whelan last September.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded the men in custody for one week.

They must apply to the High Court for bail on an attempted murder charge.

Mr McClean, of St Mark's Grove in Clondalkin, Mr Henderson, of Cleggan Avenue in Ballyfermot and Mr Crawford, of Clifden Terrace in Ballyfermot, were brought before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

The men are accused of attempting to murder Wayne Whelan at Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan on September 4, 2019.

They are also accused of arson of a Ford Focus at Old Bog Road in Kilcock on the same date.

Detective Sergeant John Cosgrove gave evidence of arresting Mr Henderson and Mr McClean and bringing them to Ronanstown Garda Station where they were charged.

Sgt Cosgrove said the men were handed a true copy of the charge sheets and said "no comment" after caution.

In relation to Mr Crawford, Detective Sergeant Ronan Dunne said the accused was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He made no reply to the charges after caution.

Both Mr Henderson and Mr Crawford are working as couriers, while Mr McClean was unemployed, the court heard.

Defence solicitors Michael French, Wayne Kenny and Andrew Broderick were assigned on free legal aid.

Judge Mitchell remanded the men in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

The man they allegedly tried to murder, Wayne Whelan (42), has since passed away.

He was shot in the head before the Toyota car he was sitting in was torched in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan, Dublin on November 18, 2019.

Mr Whelan, who was found on the passenger seat, was identified using DNA analysis.

Two other man are already before the courts charged with Mr Whelan's murder while a man and woman are also facing charges of perverting the course of justice. ENDS





