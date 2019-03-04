Three men appear in court accused of drug cultivation following cannabis seizure

THREE Portuguese men have appeared in court accused of drug cultivation following a €640,000 cannabis seizure at an alleged grow house in Dublin.

The three were among nine people arrested after up to 800 cannabis plants were found at an industrial premises in the north inner city at the weekend.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded them in custody for bail applications to be made on later dates.

Miguel Lima (27) and Hugo Da Silva (22), both of no fixed address, along with Pedro Barbosa (34) of Suffolk Street, Rochdale in England are all charged with cultivation of cannabis.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Frederick’s Lane North, Dublin 1 on Saturday, March 2.

Detective Garda Stephen Gillespie of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told Dublin District Court he arrested Mr Lima at Mountjoy Station yesterday. He was charged at 5.01pm and replied “I was arrested on the street, not in the address.”

Defence solicitor Michael French made no application for bail on Mr Lima's behalf but said he would be applying for bail on the next court date.

Garda Mark O’Neill said Mr Da Silva made no reply when charged at Mountjoy Station. Mr Da Silva’s solicitor Claire Barry also said she was making no bail application yet.

Detective Gda Liam Brennan, also from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said Mr Barbosa made no reply after caution at Store Street Station.

Mr Barbosa’s barrister Kitty Perle said she was not making a bail application yet but there would be one in due course.

The gardai were objecting to bail in all three cases.

JudgeSmyth remanded the accused in custody to appear in court for later bail applications - Mr Lima and Mr Da Silva both on Friday and Mr Barbosa next Monday.

He granted legal aid following applications by their lawyers.

None of the accused spoke during the brief proceedings and were assisted by a Portuguese interpreter.

They have not yet indicated how they intend to plead to the charges, which are under Section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Online Editors